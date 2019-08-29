JusMin nominee's request to withdraw resignation from magistracy, officially registered

A request of Judge Dana Girbovan to withdraw her resignation from magistracy has been officially registered with the Supreme Council of Magistracy (CSM), CSM spokesperson Daniela Stancioiu told AGERPRES on Thursday.

According to her, no date has been set for the request of Dana Girbovan being considered by the Judge Section of CSM.Girbovan said on Wednesday, after President Klaus Iohannis announced that he had decided to reject his appointment as justice minister, that she would withdraw her resignation from the judiciary."I have taken note of the decision of the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, to reject the proposal regarding my appointment as minister of justice. I will answer publicly, on a timely basis, to the President's reasons, including that the proposal concerning me would run 'totally against democratic values,' after he presents in writing and publish his decision. (...) I submitted my resignation to the CSM Judge Section to allow the appointment procedures to start. In the new context, my resignation is no longer necessary, which is why I will withdraw my resignation and will ask the CSM Judge Section to take note of that," Girbovan wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.On August 26, the Judge Section took note of the resignation of magistrate Dana Girbovan."The Judge Section of the Supreme Council of Magistracy has decided to submit to the president of Romania a proposal regarding the release from office by resignation of Mrs Dana Cristina Girbovan, a judge with the Cluj Court of Appeal, according to Article 65 (1) a) of Law 303/2004, republished, as subsequently amended and supplemented regarding unanimity," CSM said in its decision.Under Law 303/2004 on the statutes of magistrates, the dismissal of judges and prosecutors from office is ordered by a decree issued by the President of Romania at the proposal of the Judge Section or the Prosecutor Section, as the case may be.