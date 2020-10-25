JusMin on European Day of Justice: 'Without permanent investments in judicial system, no results achieved'

Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu said on Sunday, the European Day of Justice, that without permanent investments in the judicial system, no results can be achieved.

"It is a good opportunity to reaffirm the imperative of reforming justice laws, criminal codes and the logistical infrastructure of justice, along with filling vacancies in the judiciary and specialist staff. Without permanent investments in the judicial system, no results can be achieved, same as without investments in the economy, economic growth cannot be achieved," said Predoiu, according to a release posted on the website of the Ministry of Justice.

He said that alongside the fight against corruption, another priority for the coming years is to fight organised crime and human trafficking.

"In the coming years, along with the priority of fighting corruption, a yet unresolved issue, the fight against organised crime and trafficking in human beings, including minors, will be a priority through solid investigations and severe sentences in all cases where there is evidence. Organised crime and human trafficking are incompatible with Romania's status of EU and NATO member country. I am grateful to all those who serve the judiciary for their efforts to contribute to a public service in the service of citizens and companies," Catalin Predoiu added.

AGERPRES .