JusMin Predoiu meets UK ambassador; voices interest in British expertise for ANABI

Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu met with the British Ambassador in Bucharest, Andrew Noble, the two officials addressing issues related to international judicial cooperation and the status of Romanian citizens residing in the UK and of the UK residents in Romania after Brexit.

At the same time, Predoiu expressed interest in the transfer of British expertise regarding the National Agency for the Management of Seized Goods (ANABI).The meeting took place on Monday, at the request of the ambassador, and lasted about an hour, the Justice Ministry (MJ) said in a release issued on Tuesday to AGERPRES.The two officials addressed issues related to international judicial cooperation and the status of Romanian citizens residing in the United Kingdom and that of the British citizens residing in Romania after the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union.The Justice minister voiced his interest in the transfer of British expertise on the recovery of the proceeds of crime and the legal framework regarding this criminal policy, the MJ specifies."The United Kingdom has agencies developed for the recovery of the proceeds of crime and appropriate laws to give them efficiency. I am interested in this expertise for the ANABI. Our agency has made progress, but we should also equip it with other working tools for finding and recovering proceeds of crime - securities, real estate or financial assets placed in other jurisdictions, including offshore," said Minister Predoiu.