JusMin Stelian Ion: Increasing retirement age of magistrates, not opportune

The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, stated on Thursday that it is not opportune to increase the retirement age of magistrates, but will propose the abrogation of the text of the law on early retirement.

"Following the analysis I made on the topic of the retirement age of magistrates, I came to the conclusion that it is not appropriate to increase their retirement age, but I will propose the abrogation of the text of the law adopted in 2018 on early retirement, which would enter into force starting with January 1, 2022", Stelian Ion was quoted as saying in a ministry's release sent to AGERPRES.

He added that a priority would be to encourage people to stay in the system voluntarily.

On December 31, Stelian Ion said in his first conference as justice minister that he would propose raising the retirement age for magistrates, so as to avoid situations in which judges or prosecutors retire at 48 years old.