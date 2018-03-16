JusMin Toader announces he is to request Public Ministry to disclose protocols concluded with SRI

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced on Friday that he will request to the Public Ministry - the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), on Monday, to declassify the protocols concluded with the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI).

Minister Tudorel Toader made the announcement during an intervention at Antena 3 private television station, after Prime Minister Viorica Dancila requested the declassification of protocols concluded between the SRI and other institutions of the state."I will see the Prime Minister's request, see whether or not it covers, too, the request to the Public Ministry and within the limits of my legal powers, under the article 132 of the Constitution, which states that prosecutors shall carry out their activity [in accordance with the principle of legality, impartiality and hierarchical control], under the authority of the Minister of Justice, not as someone has wrongly said under the control of the Minister of Justice (...). If it doesn't refer to the Public Ministry part, as Minister, first thing on Monday morning, I am to request the declassification of the protocol or protocols," Toader stated.The Justice Minister added that the request of PM Dancila is a step towards normality.Tudorel Toader also referred to Romania's Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT) release, which reveals that the institution didn't issue any decision to approve the signing of some protocols between the SRI and the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA)."If the CSAT stated it doesn't have the authority to declassify, when reading the release, it is also understood that, indirectly, the existence of protocols is admitted, which is a very good thing. We are being told that they exist, at the highest rank," Toader said.