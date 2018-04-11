JusMin Toader discusses with CEB delegation on loan for investment in prison infrastructure

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader met with a delegation of the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) on Wednesday in view of concluding a loan agreement for investment in prison infrastructure.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Justice (MJ), the meeting is a preliminary phase to the conclusion of a loan agreement in the context of the approval by the Government of Romania, on March 7, of the memorandum for the financing of the project "Investment in Prison Infrastructure".The project includes measures included in the calendar of measures 2018-2024 approved by the Government in January this year to solve the over-crowding and detention conditions in the execution of the pilot-ruling "Rezmives and Others Against Romania", pronounced by ECHR on April 25, 2017.According to the MJ, the provision of detention conditions in line with international standards is a priority of the Government, with the governing program 2017 - 2020, chapter Justice, section Fundamental Rights, measure 20 mentioning: "Continuation of the investment project in prisons and modernization and extension where locations permit".The meeting took place at the seat of the Ministry of Justice, the Development Bank of the Council of Europe having been represented by Karin Lepp - Country Manager and Cristian Tabacariu - Director of Projects.The meeting was attended by Sebastian Costea - personal adviser to the Minister of Justice; Carmen Ghita - Head of Service and Roxana Badea - adviser within the Ministry of Finance; Marian Dobrica - General Manager, Cristian Plesa - Deputy General Manager and Aurelian Oprea - Economic Director with the National Administration of Penitentiaries.

