JusMin Toader on possible suspension of President: It is not within my competence, I do not consider myself political person

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader said on Saturday in Sinaia that he is not within his competence to discuss the prospect of a suspension of the President but of the leaders of the ruling majority alliance.

Asked if he knows of any intention of Parliament to suspend President Klaus Iohannis, in case the Constitutional Court says the minister of justice is right in the matter of the conflict between powers, Toader answered that it is not within his competence to address this issue."Let us wait for the ruling of the Court, if it admits the notification or rejects it. If it admits it, it is not my job as a minister to address this issue at all. It is within the competence of the leaders of the ruling majority alliance. Firstly, I am an independent minister, I am part of a political government, so I really do not consider myself a political person. (...) Therefore, I am not a political person, I am an independent minister in a categorically politically backed Government. It is not the minister who discusses the prospect of a suspension if the notification is admitted," the minister said.Minister Tudorel Toader is participating in Sinaia in the international conference organized by the Permanent Electoral Authority in partnership with the European Commission for Democracy through Law of the Council of Europe (Venice Commission) on "Free Elections, Parliaments and the Formation of the Nation".