JusMin Toader says he is not to attend DNA's 2017 activity report meeting

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader stated that he is not to participate in the 2017 review meeting of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), invoking the fact that he didn't receive the institution's activity report.

"Tomorrow you have the review meeting, tomorrow is February 28, and by tomorrow you should have sent me the report [the DNA's 2017 activity report) and I haven't received it. Do you have an explanation? You've sent me an invitation and I thank you, but I surely won't come, for I come there, as the Minister of Justice, to watch you having not fulfilled your legal obligation to give me the report. (...) According to the law, the report is to be sent to guests," Toader stated at the meeting of the Prosecution Section of the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM), which considered the Minister's request to remove form office the DNA chief prosecutor.Prosecutor-in-chief of the DNA Laura Codruta Kovesi showed that the guests receive the report."The activity report is presented in written, it is forwarded to the Prosecutor General of the PICCJ [the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice], who is to send it to you and this thing has happened. (...) The people invited to take the floor categorically receive the activity report in order to write down things," she explained.Kovesi mentioned that the DNA's 2017 activity report was sent today to the Justice Minister."What am I to do, read it at night?," Justice Minister Toader replied.The Prosecution Section of the CSM issued a negative opinion on Tuesday in respect to Justice Minister Tudorel Toader's proposal to remove from office prosecutor-in-chief of the DNA Laura Codruta Kovesi.