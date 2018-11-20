JusMin Toader: 'The President has no authority to remove a Minister;Vasilescu can be proposed for Development Ministry'

Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader on Wednesday stated that Romania's President has no authority to remove a Minister from office and that Lia Olguta Vasilescu can be proposed as the new Minister for Regional Development and Public Administration.

"The President has no authority when it comes to the removal from office or emptying a Minister office at the request of the Prime Minister, for the Government is not subordinated to the Presidency. The Government is not to be found at the Presidency, but on the other side, at the Government, where it is coordinated by the Prime Minister, who took responsibility for implementing the governing programme, with the persons she/he proposed. Thus, when we speak of a vacancy, there shouldn't be any debate, for the President has nothing to say in this relation. When we speak of a minister office, the PM can propose the removal of the respective minister and the appointment of another, with the President having no authority in this. The PM is the only one with authority in this," explained Minister Tudorel Toader at the Parliament Palace, after he participated in the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

Tudorel Toader said that the same person, rejected by the president for a ministry, can be proposed for another portfolio.

