JusMin Toader: We will notify CCR on President's refusal to remove from office DNA head

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced on Monday that Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR) will be notified regarding President Iohannis's refusal to remove from office the Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), Laura Codruta Kovesi.

"In a situation where Romania's President does not have the legal ability, nor the functional competencies for the assessment of the professional and management activity carried out by DNA's chief prosecutor; given that the rationale for the start of the removal from office procedure has become more immediate and more consistent; seeing the applicable legislation in the field; capitalising on the jurisprudence of the constitutional court, we will notify the Constitutional Court regarding the president's refusal to remove from office DNA's head," Tudorel Toader wrote on his Facebook page.