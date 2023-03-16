 
     
JusMin's proposal for DIICOT chief-prosecutor office, Alina Albu, to be interviewed at CSM

Alina Albu, Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu's proposal for the Chief Prosecutor office of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) is being interviewed on Thursday by the Prosecutors' Section of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM).

The Prosecutors' Section of the Superior Council of Magistracy is to issue a reasoned advisory opinion.

February 20-23, the prosecutors vying for officials positions were interviewed at the Justice Ministry headquarters by the Justice minister and an official panel on the projects regarding the exercise of the specific duties of the management position for which they were applying; their managerial and communication skills were tested and how they relate to the values of the profession and the positions they were seeking.

Ioana Bogdana Albani and Oana-Daniela Patu also participated in the interview at the Justice Ministry.

