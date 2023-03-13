 
     
JusMin's proposal for PG Office, Alex-Florin Florenta, to be interviewed at CSM

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Alex Florenta

Alex-Florin Florenta, the Justice Minister's proposal for the Prosecutor General (PG) office of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) will be interviewed on Monday by the Prosecutors' Section of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM).

The Prosecutors' Section of the Superior Council of Magistracy is to issue a reasoned advisory opinion.

Between February 20 and 23, the selected candidate prosecutors held the interview for the office before the Justice Minister. Gabriela Scutea, the former Prosecutor General of the High Court of Cassation and Justice also attended the interview at the Ministry of Justice.

