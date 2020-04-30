 
     
Justin P. Liuba - former head of Radio Free Europe new York, decorated posthumously by President Iohannis

On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree for the posthumous decoration of Justin P. Liuba, the former head of the Radio Free Europe station - New York desk - and the president of the "Iuliu Maniu" Foundation from New York.

According to a release of the Presidential Administration, the head of state awarded posthumously the National Order "Star of Romania" in the rank of Knight to Justin P. Liuba as a sign of "high appreciation and gratitude for the essential contribution to promoting the values of democracy and freedom of Romanians, both within Radio Free Europe, as well as at the level of the civil society from the USA, through which he distinguished himself as one of the great personalities of the Romanian exile".

Justin Liuba was a personality of the Romanian exile. He died on the night of April 19-20 in New York.

