KazMunayGas Management Board Chairman pays visit to Petromidia industrial platform

The Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas (KMG), Magzum Myrzagaliyev, has paid on Friday an official visit to the Petromidia refinery and the site of the cogeneration plant located near the production unit in Navodari, the most important development project currently carried out by KMG International, through the Kazakh Romanian Energy Investment Fund (FIEKR), Rompetrol informs in a press release.

"The success of the projects carried out within the KMG group of companies is based on the involvement of our passionate people, senior specialists in the energy field, mentors for the young generations, who devoted their entire professional lives to build and develop this strategic field. I am proud to meet the Romanian team and to learn about their constant efforts to improve KMG's local assets, but also to strengthen Rompetrol position as a stable and responsible energy leader in the region. Through the construction of the cogeneration plant, synergy comes first whereas the refinery will directly benefit from the plant's energy production. Thus, Rompetrol, the largest asset of KMG, outside of Kazakhstan, will take a new step in its development, will streamline its processes and costs, and, just as importantly, have a decreasing impact on environmental factors," said Magzum Myrzagaliyev.

The plant, which will be operated by Rompetrol Energy (a member company of the KMG International Group), will generate approximately 80 MWh of electricity - of which approximately 60-70 MWh will cover the entire electricity needs of the Petromidia platform and technological steam up to 180 tons/hour.

"At the same time, with the input of the SGT-750 turbines, which arrived in Romania at the end of 2022, the energy production activity will record significant decreases in the generation of carbon dioxide emissions. Overall estimated reductions amount close to 290kt CO2 for electricity production and a saving of energy resources of approximately 1.2 MWh," the release reads.

The official delegation also included Bulat Zakirov (Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of KMG), Vassily Lavrenov (Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of KMG) and Ilias Kuldzhanov (CEO KMG International). The KMG delegation completed a full tour of Petromidia with two major stops at the most important points - the refinery Command and Control Centre and the units build through the largest investment program in the history of the refinery.

In the Command and Control Centre, the refinery specialists showed the KMG delegation how the production flow is monitored, using tools and applications such as Advanced Process Control, a complex software for predictive control of facilities and operational flows.

The last point on the agenda was the presentation of units built and modernized as part of the 380 million dollars investment and upgrade package, thus allowing refinery's capacity to increase from 3.8 million tons/year to more than 5 million tons/year. This process led the transition to Euro5 fuel production, ahead of the deadlines imposed by the European Union.

The Rompetrol Rafinare SA most significant shareholders are KMG International (54.63% - directly and indirectly) and the Romanian State, throguh the Energy Ministry (44.7%). AGERPRES