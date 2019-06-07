Kelemen Hunor calls on dismissal of Interior minister: Authorities, not capable to ensure order at Uzului Valley

Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor calls on the prime minister to dismiss the Interior minister and the prefect of Harghita County, arguing that the Romanian authorities "were not able" to ensure order at the events in the cemetery of Uzului Valley.

"The Romanian authorities have not been able to ensure order, and this is the reason why acts of violence and physical aggression have taken place inside and around the cemetery of the heroes in the Uzului Valley. We call on the prime minister to remove from office Interior Minister Carmen Dan and the Prefect of Harghita County," UDMR chairman Kelemen Hunor said, according to a press release on Thursday.The quoted source states that the Union's leader appealed to the authorities to identify them immediately and to hold accountable "those who have resorted to physical aggression, have behaved in a barbaric way, have entered the cemetery of the heroes from Uzului Valley, destroyed the gateway, broke the crosses from the graves, thus generating fear among the members of the Hungarian community."UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor says that the Hungarians who formed a human chain around the cemetery "protested peacefully against the illegality of the mayor of Darmanesti."