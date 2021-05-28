Kelemen Hunor: UDMR to organize congress on September 17

The UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) will have its congress on September 17, at Sangeorgiu de Mures, announced on Friday, the chairman of the formation, Kelemen Hunor.

"According to our status, we must organize a congress every 2 years. The last congress was held in 2019, so in 2021 we should organize a congress. This will be happening this year. (...) We took the decision of having a congress on September 17, at Sangeorgiu de Mures, next to Targu Mures," Kelemen Hunor said, in Cluj, during a press conference held after the UDMR Permanent Council session.

He specified that 846 delegates will take part in the congress, among whom 416 from the UDMR's internal forums, and 430 to be elected.The executive chairman of UDMR, Balazs Attila was assigned to coordinate the congress's preparation.