Kelemen Hunor: We decided to start negotiations to form a PNL-PSD-UDMR grand coalition

The Council of Union Representatives of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) has decided in its Monday session that the Union will start negotiations for the formation "of a grand coalition" with the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD), with the support of the parliamentary group of national minorities.

"On Monday we consulted with the chairs of county organizations, and in the online session of the Council of Union Representatives (CRU) we decided to continue governing, and UDMR will start negotiations for the formation of a grand coalition between PNL-PSD-UDMR, supported by the parliamentary group of national minorities," wrote the Union chair, Kelemen Hunor, on his Facebook page.

The UDMR leader believes that "this coalition makes sense only if reforms can be made to revise the Constitution - the introduction of a parliamentary republic may be such an important objective."

"At the same time, the Union is militating for the constitutional reform to ensure real conditions to make an independent justice a reality," Kelemen Hunor says.