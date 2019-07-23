Kelemen Hunor: We must remove emergency ordinances from Constitution

Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor said on Tuesday that "the institution of emergency ordinances" should be removed from the Constitution, except for extraordinary situations.

"In the matter of the emergency ordinances, we have said that we need to take an even bolder, more determined step, and we must remove the institution of emergency ordinances from the Romanian Constitution. Laws are made in Parliament and, if we want rule of law, solid institutions - Parliament, Government and all the other institutions - then lawmaking must be brought back to the legislative body," Kelemen Hunor said at the signing ceremony of the National Political Agreement on consolidating Romania's European course.

The UDMR leader stressed that the rule of law, the independence of justice and the consolidation of Romania's European path are principles assumed by the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania.

On June 5, the head of state invited the political parties represented in Parliament, after having held consultations with them, to sign a political pact aimed at strengthening Romania's European path.

On June 13, President Klaus Iohannis and the leaders of the National Liberal Party (PNL) - Ludovic Orban, Save Romania Union (USR) - Dan Barna, PRO Romania - Victor Ponta and the People's Movement Party (PMP) - Eugen Tomac signed at Cotroceni Presidential Palace the National Political Agreement aimed at consolidating Romania's European course. On Tuesday, this document was also signed by UDMR Chairman Kelemen Hunor and the leader of the parliamentary group of the national minorities, Varujan Pambuccian.