Kelemen Hunor: We will make a decision after seeing list of ministers and governing programme

The UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) will decide whether to endorse or not Mr. Citu's Cabinet after seeing the list of proposed ministers and the governing programme, leader of the Union Kelemen Hunor told AGERPRES on Wednesday.

"(...) It is difficult to comment on this proposal right now, but it's an interesting proposal, and of course that we are waiting for the list of ministers and the governing programme first, before making a decision. Of course, there are some who speculate that, if Mr. Citu is not voted for, the Parliament might dissolve. This is wrong, because the Orban II government was never rejected, so this wouldn't be a second attempt, as the Constitution requires, because government number 2 was not voted, it was not rejected. Therefore, those who talk about early polls are wrong. And we will see the decision we will make, after seeing the list of ministers and the governing programme. I do not want to comment now (...)," the UDMR head said.President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday, at the end of consultations with parliamentary parties, that he appointed Florin Citu as Prime Minister.