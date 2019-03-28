 
     
Kickboxing: Daniel Ghita to meet Czech Petr Vondracek in Colosseum tournament, in Bucharest

Daniel Ghita

Romanian K1 fighter Daniel Ghita is set to meet Petr Vondracek, a multiple European and world champion in full-contact, on Friday night, during the 11th edition of the Colosseum tournament taking place in Bucharest.

"The two fighters will measure their strength, and their athletic skills will harmoniously blend with the idea of a show, in full complementarity with the promotion of Romanian sports. During the Gala they will also fight against other valuable athletes, most of them Romanians, national, European and world champions, who will give an exceptional show. And besides the fighters the national and international audience is already familiarized with, we are also going to encourage starters in the professional circuit. We will see thus Mirel Dragan, Cristian Adrian Milea, Marius Mihai Munteanu, Alexandru Cuciureanu, Radu Lilian Medeleanu, Gabriel Adrian Manea, Andrei Alexandru Ostrovanu, Eduard Gafencu and Cosmin Ionut Ionescu,'' reads a release of the organisers sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

The "Colosseum Tournament" Gala will be held at the Polyvalent Hall in Bucharest.

stiripesurse.ro
×

