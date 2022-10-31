"King's Gambit" chess tournament - at the Elisabeta Palace; Prince Radu awarded the participating pupils

Prince Radu participated, on Monday, in the final events of the "King's Gambit" chess tournament and awarded the participating pupils.

"His Royal Highness greeted the participants and organizers, later opened the final event of the tournament by symbolically moving a chess piece. Prince Radu awarded the pupils who participated today in the King's Gambit: Sasha-Matei Craciun ranked 1st; Matei-Andrei Coicev ranked 2nd; Vladimir-Alexandru Cnejev ranked 3rd; Andrei Negrean ranked 4th," the Royal Family of Romania informed in a post on Facebook, told Agerpres.

Held under the aegis of the Royal Family, the "King's Gambit" chess tournament took place in the Hall of the Kings at the Elisabeta Palace and was organized by the Royalist Youth Association and the Romanian Chess Federation, in partnership with the "Dimitrie Gusti" National Village Museum and the House of Her Majesty Custodian of the Crown.

The name "King's Gambit" refers to one of the old documentary attested openings (it appears in the first chess manual of 1497) and, in association with the personality of King Mihai, evokes his stature as a statesman who, throughout the difficult years when Romania's sovereignty, independence and integrity were in danger, always made the best decisions, even if they involved a dose of risk.