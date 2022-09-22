Kinodiseea International Film Festival for young audiences starts in Tulcea

More than 300 children from Tulcea County participated, on Thursday, in the first screening of the 4th edition of the Kinodiseea International Film Festival for young audiences, according to a press release released by the Tulcea County Council (CJ).

The festival opened at the Jean Bart Theater in the county seat municipality with the screening of the cartoon "Jim Button and Lucas, the locomotive engineer", directed by Dennis Gansel, Germany, and was followed by the film "The Wolf and the Lion", directed by Gilles de Maistre, France, Canada, as well as a workshop coordinated by Paul Grec, told Agerpres.

"It is commendable that mayors from all over the county get involved to support children from rural areas to participate in such events. For the small ones, it is an extraordinary opportunity, especially in the current context, after two years of the pandemic, and I salute this way, the organizers of this festival, whom I congratulate for the fact that they managed to put together a series of quality events for the young public this year", the public administrator of Tulcea County, Dumitru Mergeani told a press conference.

Film screenings and workshops within the festival will continue until the end of the week, the event coming to an end on Sunday, at 7:30 p.m.