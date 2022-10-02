Klaus Iohannis, alongside other Heads of States, expresses support for Ukraine's territorial integrity

President Klaus Iohannis, alongside other Heads of States of some NATO member states in Central and Eastern Europe, signed a joint statement reiterating their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Presidential Administration informs on Sunday .

"We, Heads of States in Central and Eastern Europe, countries whose leaders visited Kyiv during the war and saw with their own eyes the effects of the Russian aggression, cannot remain silent in the face of the flagrant violation of international law by the Russian Federation, which is why we issue the following statement: we reiterate our support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We do not recognize and will never recognize Russia's attempts to annex Ukrainian territories. We firmly support the decision of the 2008 NATO Summit in Bucharest on Ukraine's future accession," reads the joint statement.

The signatories of the declaration call on Russia to immediately withdraw from all the occupied territories.

"We support Ukraine in its defense against the Russian invasion, we demand that Russia immediately withdraw from all occupied territories, and we encourage all allied states to substantially increase their military aid to Ukraine. All those who commit crimes of aggression must be held accountable and brought to justice," the document states.

The declaration is signed by the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, the President of the Czech Republic, Milos Zeman, the President of Estonia, Alar Karis, the President of Latvia, Egils Levits, the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda, the President of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, the President of the Republic of Montenegro, Milo Djukanovic , the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, the president of Slovakia, Zuzana Caputova. AGERPRES