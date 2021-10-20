Klaus Iohannis announced measures against the pandemics

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, after a meeting with government officials on managing the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, that vaccination is the only solution to halting the pandemic, insisting on the need for restrictions.

"We talked about vaccination, schools and restrictions. I want to be very clear from the get go: if we want the pandemic to stop, vaccination is the only solution. Vaccination stops the pandemic," Iohannis said.

He also announced on Wednesday that, starting Monday, pupils will go on vacation for a period of two weeks, Agerpres informs.

"It is obvious that schools are severely affected both through the pupils who are infected (with SARS-CoV-2), but also by staff and teachers who get sick. Normally, starting Monday, there will be a holiday for the little ones. It was decided today that this holiday will be valid not only for the primary cycle, but also for the secondary schools and high schools for two weeks. So, starting Monday, it is a school holiday," Iohannis declared at the Cotroceni Palace after the working meeting with government officials on the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.