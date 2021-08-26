 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Klaus Iohannis calls on parents and teachers to get vaccinated

Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday called on parents and teachers to get vaccinated.

In a press statement at the Cotroceni Palace, the president said that this way, parents and teachers will show that they care about school and the future of the children.

The head of state said that it is particularly important for the educational process to take place as long as possible with physical presence, adding that the experience of the first year of the pandemic revealed that online education cannot replace the classic form of education, but only as a temporary solution.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.