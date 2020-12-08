Klaus Iohannis - Charles Michel talk on combating climate change, EU-Turkey relationship

On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, at the latter's request, in the context in which the European Council meeting will take place on December 10-11 in Brussels, according to AGERPRES.

According to a release sent by the Presidential Administration, the topics of discussion referred to combating climate change, as well as to the relationship between the European Union and Turkey.

"Given that at the European Council meeting on December 10-11 it is intended to reach an agreement on setting a new, more ambitious target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, by at least 55% compared to 1990, President Klaus Iohannis mentioned that Romania supports this proposal, but the different national circumstances and starting points of the member states of the Union will have to be taken into account. The President of Romania called for the creation of a flexible framework to enable all member states, regardless of their level of development, to meet their climate change objectives effectively. President Klaus Iohannis also emphasized that the transition to a green economy must be fair and socially acceptable, so that it leads to the economic progress economic of the states and not to deepen the differences between them," reads the release.

Discussions also focused on the relationship between the European Union and Turkey, with European leaders pledging in October to monitor developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and return to the topic at the December European Council meeting.

"In this context, the President of Romania spoke in favor of continuing the Union's dialogue with Turkey, noting that this state remains an important partner for the European Union. President Klaus Iohannis called for a balanced approach to relations between the Union and Turkey, as well as for cooperation extended with this state in the fields of common interest," mentions the quoted source.

At the same time, in the context of developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, President Klaus Iohannis expressed Romania's full solidarity with Greece and Cyprus, according to the statement.