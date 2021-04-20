Klaus Iohannis meets Maia Sandu: Romania remains main partner of Republic of Moldova's citizens

Romania remains the main partner of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, in this sense being also the consistent support offered for the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, President Klaus Iohannis said at the meeting he had on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni Palace, with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu.

According to a Presidential Administration release, the two heads of state analyzed in their meeting the stage of implementation of the projects agreed during the visit of the Romanian President to Chisinau on December 29, 2020, noting that this year Romania donated to Moldova medical equipment and protection against COVID-19 worth 2.3 million euros, as well as over 200,000 vaccines, agerpres.ro confirms.

In the next stage, the donation of the 6,000 tonnes of diesel oil destined to the farmers from the Republic of Moldova will be made, the quoted source specified.

President Klaus Iohannis reiterated the strong message of support for the reform agenda promoted by President Maia Sandu, in the spirit of the bilateral Strategic Partnership and the privileged relations between the two states.

Klaus Iohannis also said that Romania will continue to support the European path of the Republic of Moldova and stressed that Romania remains the main partner of the Republic of Moldova's citizens, highlighting in this sense the consistent support provided for pandemic management.

In her turn, Maia Sandu expressed her gratitude for the support offered by Romania, especially in the difficult context generated by the pandemic and appreciated Romania's support for the European path of the Republic of Moldova, emphasizing that she will continue the efforts to implement the reform agenda in a democratic and European spirit.

The two presidents agreed to continue the high-level bilateral dialogue, especially on projects of strategic importance in the fields of energy, transport, as well as education and health. The main objective of this cooperation remains to ensure the sustainable development of the Republic of Moldova and its irreversible connection to the European space, the quoted source also mentioned.