'Korean Beauty in Poster Art' at Art Safari for Korean Week

An exhibition called "Korean Beauty in Poster Art" will celebrate Korean Culture Week at Art Safari, at Dacia-Romania Palace.

On display are posters made by Byoung-il Sun inspired by Hangul, the Korean alphabet, and Korean culture.

This is the peak moment of the "Korean Week" (October 10-16), a cultural event organised annually by the Korean Embassy to increase visibility and interest in Korean culture. This year, the creator of the works, Byoung-il Sun, will visit Art Safari to meet his Romanian public and guide them to discover the contemporary values hidden in Korean traditions, through his innovative artistic technique, told Agerpres.

As part of the "Korean Beauty in Poster Art" exhibition, two special events will take place at Art Safari: a Hangul Typo Stencil T-Shirts Design Class, dedicated exclusively to Art students, on Wednesday, and a Hangul calligraphy event, open to Art Safari visitors on Thursday evening, both held by Byoung-il Sun.

Art Safari quotes Korean ambassador to Romania Kap-soo Rim as saying he hopes that the Korean artist, together with Romanian students and public will collaborate, sharing their spirit and artistic sense, because he believes that mutual understanding and communication are the basis for increasing the visibility of Korea in Romania.

Art Safari is open September 23 through December 11, Thursday to Sunday, at Dacia-Romania Palace, in downtown Bucharest, 12:00hrs to 21:00hrs. Night Tours are organised every Friday and Saturday, between 22:00hrs and 01:00 hrs, as special visiting experiences that include guided tours of the exhibition, live music and prosecco.

In the spirit of the Korean holiday, the Night Tours theme October 14-15 is K-pop. Art Safari also offers thematic guided tours by day, including in English and French. Tickets are available on the Art Safari website, and also at the venue.