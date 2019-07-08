Korodi:UDMR to reach out to all political groups for cooperation, protocol with ruling parties unlikely

Lower House floor leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Attila Korodi told a press conference in Miercurea Ciuc this Monday that in the next period the Union will try to find partners in all the parliamentary political groups in support of several bills, and that it does not see a protocol-based collaboration with the ruling parties as likely.

"The political landscape has changed a lot, at least in Parliament, but also in general in Romania. Due to opinion differences and to the government's lack of reaction on legality, we cannot continue the parliamentary cooperation we've had. (...) We are in the situation where we will table our bills to our colleagues in Parliament and try to individually find partners from all political groups," said the UDMR senior official.He added that the UDMR cannot have a strategic cooperation with the opposition parties either, because the latter have often had clear-cut stances on projects aimed at widening the tools in the hands of ethnic minority communities in education, cultural life or local government."We want to have a partnership with all the parties, and in this year and a half try to minimize those tendencies that can sometimes be observed, of radicalizing certain opinions about ethnic minorities, so that we be able to find common solutions on technical projects. The political landscape has changed, there will be strong battles between the opposition parties, and between the opposition and the ruling parties, and this will weaken the parliamentary activity's efficiency," said the UDMR Lower House floor leader.Asked if UDMR couldn't resume cooperation with the parties at rule, Attila Korodi said that he doesn't expect this to happen, because co-work is possible only "if you trust that the respective cooperation is understood by both parties in the same way," but the situation at the Valea Uzului military cemetery has shown this is not the case.Also present at the press conference, Senator Barna Tanczos pointed out that it is quite possible for the Union to equally support opposition and government initiatives if they consider that they benefit the country and the various national public policies."We will definitely dialogue with the Prime Minister, Mrs. Dancila, with the leaders of the opposition parties, because, as we have proven on the occasion of the government's passing the Administrative Code, our obligation is to sound alarm whenever the interests of our community are harmed. Our interest is to overcome all hindrances and seek dialogue with the government, with the opposition, if we need support in defending these already won rights and in improving the legislative framework on the regulation of minority rights," stressed Senator Barna Tanczos.