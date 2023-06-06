LabMin Budai: Number of Ukrainian citizens employed in Romania maintains at 6,700.

The number of Ukrainian citizens employed in Romania maintains at 6,700, Labour Minister Marius Budai told AGERPRES on Tuesday.

According to him, on Tuesday morning an increase of 46 in the number of Ukrainian citizens' employment contracts was reported.

"As of this morning, 7,901 active contracts of Ukrainian citizens are registered, of which 6,726 are contracts that have a start date since the conflict began. Thus, the number of contracts with a start date of 24 February or more recently has increased by 46 compared to Friday," Budai said.

Most refugees, 2,810, found work in Bucharest, while 395 Ukrainians are working in Bistrita Nasaud and 392 in Timis county.

In terms of the area of activity in which Ukrainians were employed, most of them, 1,469, are in the manufacturing industry and 1,106 in construction.