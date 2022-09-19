LabMin Budai: We're implementing social programme for winter, pensions should increase by 10pct in Jan

The Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity, Marius Budai, on Monday told a press conference held in Iasi, that his party is currently working on a programme of social measures for the coming winter, while also mentioning the need to increase pensions by at least 10pct and also the minimum gross salary as of January 1.

Minister Budai showed that the programme that the Social Democratic Party is working on aims at a package of social measures to provide the necessary support to citizens for the winter of 2022-2023.

"It will be a programme of social measures. I have requested, following the calculations and analyses, an increase in pensions by at least 10pct from January 1. Following the discussions I had last week with the PSD leader, but also with the Prime Minister, we have initiated today at the Ministry a transparent discussion within the Social Dialogue Commission with the social partners, employers, employers unions and trade unions, so that, starting with January 1, we will also have an increase in the guaranteed minimum gross salary in payment taking account also of the new directive approved by the European Council on June 6, 2022, but also last week in the European Parliament," said Minister Budai.

In his opinion, the minimum salary must be in accordance with two elements, respectively, it must be 60pct of the average gross salary and 50pct of the average gross salary.

"The preliminary discussions within the Social Dialogue Commission will be translated within the Tripartite National Committee, where all the ministers will discuss with the business environment, but also with the unions, for an increase in the minimum salary to happen from January 1. We we want to intervene by January 1, because we don't want to upset the economic activity on a budget already created by the end of the year", stated the Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity.

Together with the Minister of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities, Gabriel Firea, the Minister of Labour and Social Solidarity, Marius Budai is in Iasi to take part, on Monday, in the debate entitled "Youth Pact," which aims to prevent school dropout. AGERPRES