LabMin Turcan: There is a general conclusion at society level that we need minimum salary raise

The Minister of Labour, Raluca Turcan, stated that there is a general conclusion at the level of the society that the current level of the minimum salary is insufficient and that it needs to be increased, but that it should be sustainable and lead to a real increase in the quality of life.

The Minister of Labour made the statement on Tuesday, at the beginning of the meeting of the Tripartite National Committee for Social Dialogue, at the Victoria Palace, where Prime Minister Florin Citu also participated.

The Minister of Labour added that, at present, there are two perspectives related to the minimum salary, one presented by the trade unions and the other by the employers' unions, Agerpres informs.

"The Ministry of Labour also has its institutional projections. So far, we have approached, in the past 2 years, this increase of the minimum salary based on 3 indicators to which a correction coefficient has been added, and these indicators, basically show the current economic situation of the country. We speak of the inflation rate, the productivity rate and the increase in the average gross earnings. Beyond these indicators, a correction coefficient related to the economic growth is also needed to lead us to a calculation formula of the minimum salary to meet the requirements that we all committed to meet. (...) It is important today to listen to the proposals of our social partners and then to prepare a formula to be debated and announced when completed," Turcan added.