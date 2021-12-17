Labour Minister: Government adopts Ordinance on social aid for pensioners with pensions up to 1,600 lei

The Government adopted, on Friday, the emergency ordinance that provides for granting a single time, in January, a financial aid to pensioners with a pension less than or equal to 1,600 lei per month, Labour Minister Marius Budai announced.

"We inform you that the social package assumed by the ruling coalition that supports the Romanian Government has been completed today with the approval of the last emergency ordinance, the last normative act, with the implementation of that financial aid granted only once, in January, to pensioners who have an up to or equal to 1,600 lei pension," said Budai, after the Government meeting, Agerpres.ro.

He said that this measure, together with the others in the social package, will protect retirees from price increases.

"It is a measure that comes to create, in addition to the other measures in the social package, a shield around our most needy parents and grandparents (...) in the face of this huge wave of price increases," added Marius Budai.