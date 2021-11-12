Black Friday 2021/PayU: Almost 10% increase of traded volumes on Black Friday, after 6 hours

The total volume traded on Black Friday, in Romania, has reached 236.16 billion RON, after 6 hours since the start of the campaign, with an increase of almost 10% from the results registered during the 2020 edition, according to the real time data published by PayU Romania.

The total number of transactions, registered at 13:15, have reached 377,728, over a third more than the one reported last year, while the single click payments registered volumes of almost 140 million RON, going up by 25.85% YoY.

According to the quoted source, the total number of single click payments was 251,604, approximately 64% more than the previous year.

Regarding cross-border transactions, PayU data shows a volume of almost 15 million RON (+16.16%), and the number of this type of transactions was 31,322 (+46.27%).

In the top countries where acquisitions were made during Romania's Black Friday campaign, based on the issuing bank, is the United Kingdom, with a transaction number of 17,882 (+57.49%), Ukraine (10,402 transactions, +33.44%) and the USA (1,038 transactions, +3.34%).

On the list of favorite products ordered, the IT&C sector continues to lead - 252,755 transactions (+67.19%), followed by eTal (105.525 transactions, +28.32%) and clothing (11,196 transactions, +2.98%), Agerpres informs.