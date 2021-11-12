 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Black Friday 2021/PayU: Almost 10% increase of traded volumes on Black Friday, after 6 hours

black friday

The total volume traded on Black Friday, in Romania, has reached 236.16 billion RON, after 6 hours since the start of the campaign, with an increase of almost 10% from the results registered during the 2020 edition, according to the real time data published by PayU Romania.

The total number of transactions, registered at 13:15, have reached 377,728, over a third more than the one reported last year, while the single click payments registered volumes of almost 140 million RON, going up by 25.85% YoY.

According to the quoted source, the total number of single click payments was 251,604, approximately 64% more than the previous year.

Regarding cross-border transactions, PayU data shows a volume of almost 15 million RON (+16.16%), and the number of this type of transactions was 31,322 (+46.27%).

In the top countries where acquisitions were made during Romania's Black Friday campaign, based on the issuing bank, is the United Kingdom, with a transaction number of 17,882 (+57.49%), Ukraine (10,402 transactions, +33.44%) and the USA (1,038 transactions, +3.34%).

On the list of favorite products ordered, the IT&C sector continues to lead - 252,755 transactions (+67.19%), followed by eTal (105.525 transactions, +28.32%) and clothing (11,196 transactions, +2.98%), Agerpres informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.