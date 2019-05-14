Laszlo Borbely says political will, institutional framework key to implementing 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda

Coordinator of the Department for Sustainable Development Laszlo Borbely said on Tuesday that the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is very difficult in absence of political will and without the necessary institutional framework, according to Agerpres.

"The Department for Sustainable Development was set up two years ago, in May. In these two years we have tried to start a positive movement in society, as to how to make our life more sustainable. (...) In 2015 all the states of the world agreed on the 2030 Agenda," Laszlo Borbely said, emphasizing that however, implementing it is very difficult without the political will and the necessary institutional framework. He went on to say that the 2030 Agenda quantifies for the first time in 17 development goals and 169 targets what should be done about our societies. These 17 goals, from poverty to peace, going through justice and efficient institutions, education, health, clean energy, decent work, low inequality, clean water, gender equality, cities, sustainable communities, climate action, are all elements related to the people's daily lives. It is our task and obligation to see what to do about this gained point, Laszlo Borbely told a press conference at the Palace of Parliament.

He added that Parliament approved in 2016 the implementation of the National Strategy for Romania's Sustainable Development 2030.

"For two years now we have discussed with about 1,250 people who are involved in various areas of activity, we've had 8 regional meetings with trade unions, research institutes, NGOs, the private environment, and from these meetings we have drawn very appropriate, concrete suggestions. In September 2018 we finalized this review process. As of November 2018 we have a new Sustainable Development Strategy. (...) Sustainable development means making decisions in such way that the next generations live better, it's very simple. How do you design it? We will get into details by discussing with each ministry and with each institution. There are currently 95 strategies in Romania, we need to see how health intersects with the environment, how we can use prevention," Borbely said.

He also mentioned that the Interdepartmental Committee headed by the Prime Minister was set up the week before, as a body tasked with permanently analyzing the stage of the strategy's implementation.

"This committee will look at least 2 - 3 times a year at the stage we are in, and will submit an annual report to Parliament," Laszlo Borbely also mentioned