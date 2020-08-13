Law enforcement issue 1,045 COVID-19 fines in last 24 hours

Law enforcement issued in the past 24 hours 1,045 fines amounting to 253,690 lei for violations of Law No. 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Thursday.

Also, the Police found one instance of hampering diseases control, a crime under Article 352 of the Criminal Code.

As many as 1,003 calls were reported in the last 24 hours to the 112 emergency line and 564 to the 0800.800.358 novel coronavirus information toll-free line.