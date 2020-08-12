Law enforcement issue 1,397 COVID-19 fines in last 24 hours

Law enforcement issued in the past 24 hours 1,397 fines amounting to 262,900 lei for violations of Law No. 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Wednesday.

Also, the Police found one instance of hampering diseases control, a crime under Article 352 of the Criminal Code.

As many as 977 calls to the 112 emergency line were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Interior Ministry started on July 4 a toll-free line (0800.800.165) where violations of the health safety protection rules can be reported. Calls are taken over by a dispatcher in an integrated system and locally distributed for verification.

People are reminded to take into account only information verified by official sources and to call the 0800.800.358 novel coronavirus information line for recommendations and other information, Monday to Friday, between 08:00 hrs and 20:00 hrs.