 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Law enforcement issue 6,787 COVID-19 fines in past 24 hours

Poliția Română
Politia Nationala romana politie

Law enforcement issued in the past 24 hours 6,787 fines amounting to a combined 1,448,650 lei for violations of Law No. 55/2020 on specific measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Sunday.

Also, the Police found two instances of hampering disease control, a crime under Article 352 of the Criminal Code.

In the last 24 hours, 1,720 calls were reported to the 112 emergency line, and 711 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free COVID-19 info line.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.