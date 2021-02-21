Law enforcement issue 6,787 COVID-19 fines in past 24 hours

Law enforcement issued in the past 24 hours 6,787 fines amounting to a combined 1,448,650 lei for violations of Law No. 55/2020 on specific measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Sunday.

Also, the Police found two instances of hampering disease control, a crime under Article 352 of the Criminal Code.

In the last 24 hours, 1,720 calls were reported to the 112 emergency line, and 711 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free COVID-19 info line.