Law enforcement issues 1,520 COVID-19 fines in last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, law enforcement officers issued 1,520 fines amounting to 581,505 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of COVID-19 pandemic in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday.

In the last 24 hours, 339 calls were registered to the 112 emergency line.GCS reports that the Interior Ministry made operational on July 4 the 0800800165 toll-free line where violations of the health protection rules can be notified. The calls are taken over by a dispatcher, in an integrated system and distributed to local departments for the verification of the notified aspects.At the same time, GCS urges citizens to consider only information verified by official sources and to call the 0800.800.358 toll-free novel coronavirus information line, Monday to Friday, between 08:00hrs and 20:00hrs.Romanians abroad can request information on preventing and combating the virus by calling the +4021.320.20.20 special information line.As of July 19, 2020, 1,620,084 cases had been reported in the EU / EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most cases have been reported in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France and Germany.