In the last 24 hours, law enforcement in Romania issued 5,647 fines amounting to 944,530 lei for violations of Law 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

The Police also found two instances of thwarting disease control, criminalised under Article 352 of the Criminal Code, on Monday.