Law establishing 1 November as National Day of Radio, promulgated by President Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday the decree for the promulgation of the law establishing the day of 1 November as National Day of Radio."The day of 1 November is established as the National Day of Radio. The central and local public administration authorities can organise events of a cultural - scientific nature devoted to the celebration of these day or can grant logistic and/or financial support to non-governmental organisations or other institutions organising such events," the law stipulates.
The Romanian Radio Broadcast Company and the Romanian Television Company, as public services, can include in their programmes shows and/or aspects from the events dedicated to these celebration, the law also provides.