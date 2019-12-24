Law establishing 1 November as National Day of Radio, promulgated by President Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday the decree for the promulgation of the law establishing the day of 1 November as National Day of Radio.

"The day of 1 November is established as the National Day of Radio. The central and local public administration authorities can organise events of a cultural - scientific nature devoted to the celebration of these day or can grant logistic and/or financial support to non-governmental organisations or other institutions organising such events," the law stipulates.The Romanian Radio Broadcast Company and the Romanian Television Company, as public services, can include in their programmes shows and/or aspects from the events dedicated to these celebration, the law also provides.