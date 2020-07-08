Law on 2020 budget revision, promulgated

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated On Wednesday the Law for the approval of the Government's Emergency Ordinance No. 50/2020 on the revision of this year's state budget.

During the debates in the Parliament, the senators and the deputies adopted an amendment to supplement by 850 million lei the amounts that will be sent to the County Councils.

"The amounts broken down from the value added tax for local budgets are increased by 930,000 thousand lei, according to Annex No. 5 of this emergency ordinance, as follows: a) 373,639 thousand lei for the financing of decentralized expenditures at county level, for the financing of social services in the child protection system and of public centers for adults with disabilities b) 43,059 thousand lei for the financing of decentralized expenditures at the level of communes, cities, municipalities, sectors and the municipality of Bucharest, for the financing of social services in the child protection system, of public centers for adults with disabilities and the rights of personal assistants for people with severe disabilities and of the monthly allowances payable in the sectors of the municipality of Bucharest c) 513,302 thousand lei, for balancing the local budgets of the counties and sectors of the Bucharest municipality. The Finance Ministry is authorized to introduce the corresponding modifications in the volume and structure of the state budget for 2020," the law stipulates.

The regulatory act also stipulates the increase of salaries in the state companies, regardless of their results.

"When determining the amounts by which salary expenses may be increased for 2020, the economic operators applying the provisions of Government Ordinance No. 26/2013 on strengthening financial discipline with economic operators where the state or administrative-territorial units are sole or majority shareholders or directly or indirectly hold a majority stake, approved with additions by Law No. 47/2014 with subsequent amendments and completions, are not conditioned on the improvement / maintenance of the gross result achieved in 2019, provided for in Article 48 paragraph (1) , letters a) -d) of the State Budget Law No.5 / 2020, with subsequent amendments," the law stipulates.