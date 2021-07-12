Leader of UDMR Deputies: Justice Minister is sliding into 'Stalinism'; Dan Barna joins this delirium

Leader of the UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania) Deputies Csoma Botond on Monday told that the Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, has a "totally unacceptable" attitude and "he is sliding into Stalinism," because "he believes that he is in possession of the absolute truth," while Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna has also "joined this delirium, his own position being, in fact, a toxic one., Agerpres informs.

He claimed that the modification submitted to the Senate by the UDMR MPs does not exclude the abolition of the Section for Investigating Crimes in Justice (SIIJ).

According to Csoma Botond, UDMR wantsthe fight against corruption to continue, but within a legal framework, labeling as "false" the idea that the "great reform" in the justice field in Romania would depend on the return of the powers to investigate magistrates to the DNA (National Anti-corruption Directorate).

"I have often had the impression that the Minister of Justice is a kind of Jacobin, but now, slowly but surely, he is sliding into Stalinism, in my opinion. Anyone who has a different opinion than his becomes, according to the most sinister totalitarian tradition, some kind of a deviant, who commits a crime of opinion and, of course, in the minister's opinion, this crime of opinion goes against Romania's interests," said the UDMR leader.

Also, in the UDMR leader's opinion, "Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna has "joined this delirium and talks about toxicity and stuff like that."

"We [UDMR -editor's note] want the fight against corruption to continue, but at the same time we want this fight to take place in a well-defined legal framework, in which there are certain guarantees, guarantees that do not allow repetition. It is a false idea that the success of the fight against corruption or the great reform of the judiciary in Romania would depend on the return of powers regarding the investigation of magistrates to the DNA. In Romania it is not among the magistrates, but the great corruption is in another area of the society and this is very well known. (...) I think that Mr. Barna's approach is toxic," said Csoma Botond.

The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, stated that SIIJ could not be abolished before, because UDMR was, at the time of the establishment of the section, collaborating with PSD. They [UDMR - editor's note] also voted for the establishment of the SIIJ, they voted for the Iordache version of the Justice Laws, they voted for the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code. Once this chapter is closed, we will try to create something new and I hope that they will change their attitude towards justice and the fight against corruption," the minister told Prima TV private television broadcaster on Sunday.

On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said that as long as there is no solution in the ruling coalition to abolish the Section Investigating Crimes in Justice, a special session of Parliament would be "premature" and "useless." "The UDMR modification that is currently facing the Senate committee is one that does not abolish the SIIJ. It only moves the special section dedicated to magistrates to the General Prosecutor's Office. We cannot afford, as a state, to send this message of reform as a joke, through which, instead of abolishing the SIIJ, we simply change the label on the door and the address on the business card and move a special section dedicated to magistrates to the General Prosecutor's Office. (...) The idea proposed by UDMR , this toxic modification, (...) is unacceptable," Barna said, after the meeting of the National Bureau of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party).