Leadership of the Romanian Tennis Federation, recognized in court after winning trial with Marius Vecerdea

The leadership of the Romanian Tennis Federation was recognized in court after winning at the Court of Appeal the lawsuit filed by the representative of the Pamira Sibiu club, Marius Vecerdea, challenging the election of Ion Tiriac to the FRT presidency.

According to the regulations of the Sports Law, the Romanian Tennis Federation will thus be able to benefit from funding from the state budget through funds allocated by the Ministry of Youth and Sport.

This is the third year that the Romanian Tennis Federation has not received funding from the state budget due to legal problems.

"By the final decision pronounced today, 11.06.2020, the Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected as unfounded all the appeals made by the associations Tennis Club Pamira, Tennis Club Olympus and Triumph 2000 against the sentence of the Bucharest Tribunal ordering the registration of the new composition of the governing bodies of the Romanian Tennis Federation, voted by the decision of the General Assembly of Elections of 19.06.2019. Consequently, the registration of the new composition of the governing bodies was definitively confirmed by the courts. The FRT Steering Committee is composed of Ion Tiriac - President, George Cosac, Razvan Itu, Alina Cercel-Tecsor and Adrian Marcu - Vice-Presidents," reads a press release from FRT submitted to AGERPRES.

Ion Tiriac was elected president of the Romanian Tennis Federation on 19 June, 2019, his opponent, Marius Vecerdea, representative of the Pamira Club in Sibiu, announcing at the end of the General Assembly that he would contest the elections in court.