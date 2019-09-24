"Let's Do It, Romania!": More than 180,000 volunteers participated in the National Cleaning Day, on Sep 21

More than 180,000 volunteers from 25 counties participated late last week, on September 21, in the "National Cleaning Day" event, showed the preliminary results published on Tuesday by "Let's Do It, Romania!," the organisers of the campaign.

"Ever since the first morning hours, thousands of volunteers came to the registration points, the entire action stopping around 1.00 pm, when our sanitation partners started to collect the bags to capitalize on the resources. The first estimates show that more than 180,000 volunteers cleaned 125,000 bags of waste in Romania. Participating in this action were volunteers from 25 counties: Ilfov, Bihor, Botosani, Valcea, Mehedinti, Constanta, Timis, Satu Mare, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Tulcea, Mures, Olt, Arges, Neamt, Dolj, Suceava, Brasov, Cluj, Giurgiu, Maramures, Harghita, Bacau, Bistrita Nasaud, Teleorman. And there were also volunteers who came from counties that weren't included among those who participated in the action, such as Calarasi, Dambovita, Prahova, Vaslui, Buzau", said the same source.According to "Let's Do It, Romania!," the Gorj and Sibiu counties will organise the same action on September 28 2019.As many as 200 volunteers contributed to the organisation of the largest social movement in Romania. The "Let's Do It, Romania!" action benefited from the support of the Ministry of Waters and Forests, the National Forest Administration - Romsilva, National Environmental Guard, the Ministry of National Education and the Association of Communes.On the other hand, the data show that more than 18.7 million volunteers participated in 179 countries worldwide and took part in the largest waste cleanup civic movement ever organised - World Cleanup Day.According to Eurostat, one Romanian produces 254 kg of domestic waste per year and less than 10 per cent of this are being recycled, while the European average is 28 per cent."Let's Do It, Romania!" is the largest social involvement project ever organised in Romania. Since 2010 and up to now, "Let's do it, Romania!" involved more than 1.8 million volunteers in national cleaning actions and more than 50,000 pupils and parents in environmental education projects.