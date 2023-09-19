'Let yourself be surprised by Romania!', outdoor tourism promotion campaign in Paris

The Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MEAT) started an outdoor campaign to promote Romania as a tourist destination in France, until September 26, on the streets of Paris, the main objective being to attract an increasing number of French tourists, reads a press release from the ministry.

The outdoor campaign thus aims to draw the attention of the French public to Romania as a tourist destination and to convey an impactful message, with an emphasis on the cultural and natural heritage of our country. The action took place in two stages: the first consisted in the display of two representative images for our country on 103 large billboards (8 square meters), in key points in the center of Paris, and the second the stage concerned the sealing of the 17 tourist buses used to visit key points in the French capital.

According to initial estimates, the campaign benefited from significant exposure. All the panels are located in positions with increased visibility in the city, one of them being right on the famous Champs-Elysees boulevard.

It is estimated, at the same time, that this stage of the campaign will reach over 15 million people, of which approximately 2.5 million are French people with higher education and a large budget for vacations and travel.

Regarding the second stage, the 17 tourist buses will travel on the most popular tourist route in Paris, passing by the main objectives and attractions of the city. According to initial research, the tourist bus network offers the highest visibility on the Parisian market, with approximately 27 million views on this route during the two weeks of the campaign.

"At the same time, it is important to mention that the period of the campaign coincides with the beginning of the Rugby World Cup, the third biggest sporting event worldwide after the World Football Championship and the Olympic Games, organized this year in France. At this event more than 3 million tourists are expected, who will also come into contact with the promotional messages of Romania as a tourist destination," the MEAT press release also states.

The French market represents a priority market for Romania, according to official statistics, France ranks in the top 10 countries whose citizens visit our country. At the same time, the National Tourist Brand Council places France among the seven countries declared as priority for external tourism promotion, along with countries such as Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Israel, Spain or Poland.