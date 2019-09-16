Letter of Understanding with IBRD on down payment destined to Justice District submitted to Parliament for ratification

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decree regarding the submission to Parliament for the ratification of the Letter of Understanding between Romania and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) on the down payment for preparing "the Justice District" project.

This letter was signed in Brussels on 30 May and in Bucharest on 6 June and aims for the IBRD to grant a 2.5 million US dollars for endorsing the preliminary activities for carrying out "the Justice District" development project, in the Union Boulevard area, in Bucharest.The Finance Ministry, which was authorised to sign the letter, stated that the project will consider grouping the spaces in Bucharest destined to court halls, as well as the Prosecutor's Offices attached to them - courtrooms, archives, offices for judges and prosecutors, clerks, contractual and auxiliary personnel, technical spaces, as well as other institutions in the judicial system.