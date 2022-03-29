 
     
Liberal Citu, leader of Republicans in House of Representatives discuss defence budget, sanctions against Russia

Mediafax
Florin Cîțu

Increasing Romania's defence budget up to 2.5pct of GDP, the need for tougher, immediate sanctions against Russia and the state of our country's energy security projects were the topics addressed by Senate President Florin Citu during a meeting with the leader of the Republicans in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy.

"I had a good discussion with Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the Republicans in the House of Representatives, about increasing Romania's defence budget up to 2.5pct of GDP, the immediate need for much tougher sanctions against Russia, and the status of projects that, in partnership with the United States, will ensure Romania's energy security," Citu wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

The President of the Senate, together with a delegation of MPs, pays a working visit to the United States of America, in Washington, until March 30, having meetings scheduled with representatives of the US Legislature, of the business environment, as well as of the Romanian community in the area.

