Liberal leader Orban: Referendum vital, as it allows Romanians to ban amnesty and pardoning of corruption crimes

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban told a press conference in Targoviste that the May 26 referendum "is vital" because it gives Romanians the possibility to ban through their vote amnesty and pardoning, according to Agerpres.

"The felons around Dragnea are quaking in their boots for fear of the referendum initiated by the President and they are trying by every possible means to prevent the Romanians to turn out and vote 'Yes' at this referendum. (...) This referendum is vital for a healthy evolution of the Romanian society, because it allows the Romanians to ban, by a massive turnout, amnesty and pardoning. And by voting 'Yes' for banning amnesty and pardon, send everybody engaged in public life or who want to get involved in public life the message that if they steal they will be punished," the PNL leader said.

Orban also spoke about the second referendum question.

"The second question is also very important because through their vote the Romanian citizens can forbid the systematic aggression against justice, justice independence, against the Romanians' fundamental rights and freedoms and against the Romanians' free access to justice, by emergency ordinances issued by the PSD-ALDE government," the Liberal leader said.

Ludovic Orban explained that if the referendum quorum is not met, there is a risk that the politicians understand that they are given free hand to steal.

"If the necessary referendum quorum is not met, there is a major risk that anyone doing politics in Romania understands that he is given free hand to steal in Romania. All our sociological surveys and all the meetings we had with the hundreds and hundreds of thousands of Romanians show that the overwhelming proportion of the citizens regard corruption as a threat to the proper functioning of the Romanian economy and society, and they clearly support the banning of the amnesty and pardoning of corruption deeds," Orban said.

PNL Chairman Ludovic Orban met with party members and sympathizers in Dambovita County and delivered a press conference at the PNL headquarters in Dambovita.