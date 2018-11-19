 
     
Liberals to refer Emergency Ordinance establishing Sovereign Development and Investment Fund to Ombudsman

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban announced on Monday evening that his party will refer to the Ombudsman the Government Emergency Ordinance establishing the Sovereign Development and Investment Fund (FSDI).

"We will refer the matter to the Ombudsman, but I can tell you that they cannot set up the Sovereign Investment Fund based on this ordinance alone, they need to pass a government decision. We take the issue to [Ombudsman] Ciorbea, who, of course, will take no action thereupon, just as he did with all emergency ordinances that risked being declared unconstitutional," Orban told Realitatea TV private broadcaster.

He accused the ruling Social Democratic Party of having shelved the bills approving several ordinances to prevent constitutional challenges to the various regulatory acts and exemplified with the Ordinance on part-time contracts and the Ordinance on the over-taxation of people with disabilities.

Ludovic Orban said on Friday in Arad that the Emergency Ordinance on the FSDI paves the way for "the biggest post-Revolution fraud scheme" by placing all state-owned companies under political control, adding that the Liberals oppose this fund.

In this context, the PNL leader reminded that following the Liberals' challenge in the Constitutional Court to the Law on the establishment of the Sovereign Investment Fund, the act had been declared unconstitutional in its entirety.

